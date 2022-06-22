OKC Thunder Projected to Select Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng in ESPN Mock Draft Special

The Oklahoma City Thunder stayed fairly par to the course in ESPN's Mock Draft Special.

For the past couple of draft cycles, the NBA mock draft scene has gone to new heights. With sports betting, offseason fan interest, and overall draft content increasing in the last few years – networks have begun to put an emphasis on pre-draft coverage.

Monday, ESPN aired a one-hour NBA Mock Draft Special with Dalen Cuff, Adrian Wojnarowski, Jay Bilas, and Bobby Marks. In the special, the panel discussed both of Oklahoma City’s selections, and the projected picks in that range.

After Auburn’s Jabari Smith was mocked to Orlando with the top draft pick, the Oklahoma City Thunder were projected to select Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren.

“My sense has been Chet Holmgren has been the focus for Oklahoma City, Sam Presti, all along,” said Wojnarowski. “This grand experiment that the Thunder are in the middle of, 17, 18 first-round picks – it was vital the Thunder landed in the top three – to stop drafting in the middle.”

With the No. 12 selection, the Thunder went after another mock-draft favorite to Bricktown, landing 6-foot-10 forward Ousmane Dieng.

"I think he's actually still growing,” said Marks. “He measured 6'10.5" with shoes, that's four-inches plus in the last two years. Skills like a ball-handler."

Based on the board to close the lottery, the Thunder also had players in Jeremy Sochan, Jalen Williams, and Mark Williams, among others, still available on the board.

The NBA Draft will be held Thursday, June 23, at 6:30 pm CST.

