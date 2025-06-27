OKC Thunder Select Brooks Barnhizer With No. 44 Pick in 2025 NBA Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Northwestern wing Brooks Barnhizer with the No. 44 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Barnhizer, who played four college seasons, averaged 17.1 points on 41.4% shooting, 8.8 rebounds (1.5 offensive), 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 17 games during his senior campaign. Barnhizer broke his foot in August 2024 and re-aggravated the injury in a Jan. 12 loss against Michigan State, holding him out of all February and March play.
The 23-year-old earned All-Big Ten Third Team and Big Ten Defensive Team selections for the 2023-24 season, in which he averaged 14.6 points on 42.9% shooting, 7.5 rebounds (1.3 offensive), 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
Barnhizer shot 46.1% on 621 2-pointers, 31.0% on 274 3-pointers and 78.2% on 307 free throws during his college career.
Oklahoma City originally acquired the pick by sign-and-trading Danilo Gallinari and cash considerations to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 24, 2020.
Barnhizer joins No. 15 pick Thomas Sorber, who also suffered a season-ending foot injury, in the Thunder's 2025 draft class. The Thunder open Summer League play in Delta Center against the Memphis Grizzlies on July 5, 2025 at 6 p.m. CST.
