OKC Thunder Workout Silvio De Sousa, Schedule Workout With Marcus Weathers

While most attention will be drawn to the top of the board, the OKC Thunder are keeping tabs of the entire draft board.

All eyes will be on the Oklahoma City Thunder as they head to the podium for the No. 2 pick.

However, with four days until the NBA Draft, the organization continues to oversee the entire draft board – even those expected to go undrafted.

As reported by Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman, the Oklahoma City Thunder worked out UT-Chattanooga forward Silvio De Sousa last Thursday, and have scheduled a pre-draft workout with SMU forward Marcus Weathers on Monday.

Silvio De Sousa, age 23, averaged 11.0 points and 6.9 rebounds for UT-Chattanooga this season. Prior to his tenure with the Mocs, he played two seasons in a condensed bench role for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Marcus Weathers, age 24, averaged 12.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for SMU this season. The forward earned All-AAC honors in his 2020-21 campaign with the Mustangs.

While the majority of resources will likely be spent on perfecting the top of the Thunder’s draft board, it’s still extremely valuable to assess prospects who may be in contention for a Summer League or G League position within the organization.

De Sousa and Weathers are both slated to be undrafted in this year’s draft class, however, their positions do fill a need that could be held within the Oklahoma City Blue organization. Especially with the likely departure of D.J. Wilson in hopes of an NBA deal.

For franchises, tapping into these more underlooked prospects carry major value as it helps give potential insight into undrafted gems the franchise may further evaluate through their respective development systems.

