Oklahoma City Thunder Select Josh Giddey With the Sixth Pick in the NBA Draft

In a major draft night shock, the Oklahoma City Thunder took Josh Giddey with the No. 6-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Unable to engineer a move up the draft board, general manager Sam Presti stood pat and took the 6-foot-8 Australian guard who played for the Adelaide 36ers last season in the NBL.

A productive pro last year, Giddey averaged 11.4 points, 7.4 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game for the 36ers.

Hailed for his basketball IQ, Giddey works defenses and is able to get to his spot on the floor.

However, he does have some progress to make in the shooting department.

Giddey only knocked down 31.1 percent of his attempts from 3-point range last year, a mark he will certainly have to improve on.

Year after year, Presti proves why you can’t believe the smoke surrounding the Thunder, and selecting Giddey at No. 6 was once again a shock, as Jonathan Kuminga and James Bouknight were both still available on the board.