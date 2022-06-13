Oklahoma City's Prospect Wishlist 10 Days Before the Draft

It's Christmas in June for Sam Presti, and he's asking for two star players in the draft.

As we are officially 10 days away from the NBA Draft, excitement and anticipation are in full swing. If your team missed the playoffs or purposely took the scenic route, the NBA Draft is the most important time of the year.

For Oklahoma City, Sam Presti is finally back in the top three. OKC hasn’t drafted inside the top three since 2009, selecting James Harden. His track record inside the top five is nearly flawless, though, with Harden, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook to show.

Having a top pick in the NBA draft is a ticket to getting your team back on the right track. Oklahoma City can speed up the rebuild exponentially. Adding a top talent to a core of two special players could effectively end the Thunder rebuild.

Oklahoma City has picks No. 2 and No. 12 in just over a week. As we’re finally ten days out, here’s a list of 10 players the Thunder wouldn’t mind walking away from draft night with. And in all reality, the Thunder will likely be able to snag two of these players.

(Note: Excluding players like Jabari Smith Jr and Paolo Banchero, assuming OKC will select Chet Holmgren at No. 2 and go from there.)

Chet Holmgren

Holmgren seems to be an obvious pick at No. 2. He’s an elite defensive prospect that changes the game with his shot-blocking. His offensive potential and 3-point shooting numbers should be enough for Oklahoma City to pull the trigger.

Jaden Ivey

There’s been smoke surrounding Ivey and the Thunder over the past few weeks. It’s to the point where if Oklahoma City pulls a fast one and shocks the world, it looks like it would be Ivey. He’s an otherworldly athlete with a crazy burst and a quick first step. Ivey has serious star potential.

Shaedon Sharpe

Sharpe is the NBA draft mystery, and his camp suggesting Oklahoma City is at the top of his list makes him even more of a mystery. He projects to be a top-notch shooter with star potential reachable at the two-guard spot. Sharpe has the potential to be an elite shot creator. If he’s available at No. 12, the Thunder should undoubtedly select him.

Jalen Duren

Duren is a traditional big man with elite defensive traits. We’ve seen big men similar have a monumental impact on the game, such as Robert Williams of the Celtics. If Duren can anchor the defense inside while continuing to add to his offensive game, he has a lot of upside.

Dyson Daniels

Daniels just seems like a Thunder guy. He's a long, rangy wing that’s still developing his jumper. He's also an NBA Global Academy alum, joining Josh Giddey in such honor. He’s an incredible athlete with 3-and-D potential through the roof.

Jeremy Sochan

Sochan’s shooting struggles are more severe than Daniels, as his numbers from deep were poor at Baylor. He does the little things so well though and is the player that does the dirty work on a championship team. He’s a great rebounder and an underrated creator, and that’s rare at the forward spot. His play style could be compared to Draymond Green.

Ousmane Dieng

Dieng recovered from a slow start in Australia to put together a strong ending stretch. He would be considered a home run swing and has the potential to see that through. Dieng could turn into an elite shooter at 6-foot-10 and is improving on creating his own shot. He could be a staple at the wing spot if he develops.

AJ Griffin

Griffin to the Thunder seems to have lost some traction, but he’d still be a great player to have. He’s known as the best shooter in the draft and would slide in seamlessly anywhere in Oklahoma City’s rotation. He makes sense as a fit and would have time to develop on the defensive end. His handle looked smooth at times, suggesting the potential to develop into a premium forward.

Mark Williams

Williams stood 7-foot-2, along with recording many other impressive measurable say the NBA combine. He might be one of the most physically impressive specimens in this draft class. Williams is an elite post defender and a solid shot blocker. His shot is promising, as he’s growing into a good free-throw shooter too.

Tari Eason

Eason is a talented do-it-all forward from LSU. He has the perfect size and length to impact the game on day one, while his scoring ability takes him to the next level as a prospect. Falling to Oklahoma City would be a dream for Eason, as he would have plenty of time to develop.

