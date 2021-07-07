Report: Oklahoma City Officially Exploring Trade for Number One Pick in NBA Draft

ESPN reported that OKC has been in talks with Detroit for the top overall pick, and that Cade Cunningham isn't a lock for the top spot.

The sprint to the NBA Draft is on.

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has taken calls on the No. 1-overall pick in July 29's NBA Draft, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are amongst the suitors.

Cleveland, Houston and New Orleans have all reportedly joined OKC in entering preliminary talks, but the ESPN report said trade talks are in their infancy.

"Those talks are are at an early stage, and any trade is unlikely to be consummated until much closer to the draft, if at all," the report said.

The report also outlined the possibility that the Pistons trade down to acquire more assets while also targeting USC big man Evan Mobley.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony said Cade Cunningham is still the "overwhelming favorite" to be drafted first overall by the Pistons, but that Weaver is "doing his homework and trying to make sure he leaves no stone unturned" ahead of the NBA Draft.

Sam Presti could give Weaver the additional assets he desires as the Thunder own 38 draft picks between now and the 2027 NBA Draft, but they may not be able to offer enough for the Pistons to trade back into the top five and draft Mobley if that is the route Detroit wishes to take.

Much like Weaver, expect Presti to explore every possible avenue to trade into the top five and add one of the projected stars at the top of this year's draft.