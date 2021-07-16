Report: Potential Thunder Target Scottie Barnes Gaining Top 5 Interest

Scottie Barnes, who's been linked to the Thunder with the sixth overall pick, is garnering interest from the top five teams.

Of all the draft prospects to procure positive buzz above their abilities, Florida State’s Scottie Barnes tops that list.

At 6-foot-8, 225-pounds, Barnes is a dynamic defender and passer, and shows potential to develop as a scorer in the NBA. His combine numbers and performances were more than notable.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman reported that Barnes has generated enough hype to potentially be picked within the top five picks of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Wasserman cited that Barnes has, for all intents and purposes, broken away from the second tier of prospects and into the upper echelon along with the top five.

This comes as a bittersweet note for Thunder fans, most of which had grown on Florida State’s unconventional prospect. But it also means that one of the formerly clearly-cut top five prospects will be falling to Oklahoma City at No. 6.

NBA Draft prospect Scottie Barnes. Robert Goddin

Wasserman also noted that teams ultimately see more bust potential in Jonathan Kuminga, who was the likely choice at No. 5. Orlando is the most likely spot for Barnes to land, but Toronto is also considering him with the fourth overall pick.

That Raptors passing on Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs would certainly be one of the most interesting draft night scenarios.

READ MORE:

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Ben Simmons

NBA Draft Board: Ignite's Jonathan Kuminga

The NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.