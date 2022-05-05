Second Round NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab Enticing Forward

By now you may know some of the bigger names, but there’s talent swelling in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

With the regular season over and playoffs in full swing, some teams have already turned their attention to the NBA Draft.

By now you may know some of the bigger names, but there’s talent swelling in the second round as well. In a mock draft recently released by Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, Oklahoma City takes a guard with great shooting potential to fill a wing spot:

31. Pacers (from Rockets): Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee Bryan Lynn / USA TODAY Sports 32. Magic: Jaime Jaquez, F, UCLA | Junior [Bill Streicher] 33. Raptors (from Pistons): Ousmane Dieng, G/F, NZ Breakers Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports 34. Thunder: Peyton Watson, F, UCLA | Freshman Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports 35. Magic (from Pacers): Jean Montero, PG, Overtime Elite [Dustin Chambers] 36. Blazers: JD Davison, PG, Alabama | Freshman Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK 37. Kings: David Roddy, F, Colorado State | Junior [Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports] 38. Spurs (from Lakers): Justin Lewis, F, Marquette | Sophomore MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 39. Cavaliers (from Spurs): Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s | Junior Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 40. Timberwolves (from Wizards): Keon Ellis, SG, Alabama | Senior [Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports] 41. Hornets (from Pelicans): Max Christie, SG, Michigan State | Freshman Nick King / Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK 42. Knicks: Terquavion Smith, G, NC State | Freshman [Brad Penner] 43. Clippers: Andrew Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga | Senior [Kelley L. Cox-USA TODAY Sports] 44. Hawks: Harrison Ingram, F, Stanford | Freshman Stan Szeto / USA TODAY Sports 45. Hornets: Ismael Kamagate, C, Paris Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 46. Grizzlies (from Cavs): Christian Braun, F, Kansas | Junior Evert Nelson / The Capital-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK 47. Pistons (from Nets): Alondes Williams, PG, Wake Forest | Senior [Andrew Wevers] 48. Kings (from Bulls): Hugo Besson, G, NZ Breakers Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 49. Timberwolves: Tyler Burton, F, Richmond | Junior Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 50. Timberwolves (from Nuggets): Yannick Nzosa, F/C, Unicaja Malaga Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports 51. Warriors (from Raptors): Michael Foster Jr., F, G League Ignite [Ken Blaze] 52. Pelicans (from Jazz): Jalen Williams, F, Santa Clara | Junior [Kyle Terada] 53. Celtics: Trevion Williams, C, Purdue | Senior [Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports] 54. Wizards (from Mavericks): Jabari Walker, F, Colorado | Sophomore [Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports] 55. Cavaliers (from Heat): Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest | Junior [Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports] 56. Warriors: Matteo Spagnolo, G, Vanoli Cremona Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports 57. Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies): Gabriele Procida, G/F, Fortitudo Bologna Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports 58. Pacers (from Suns): Orlando Robinson, C, Fresno State | Junior [Orlando Ramirez]

