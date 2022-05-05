Skip to main content

Second Round NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab Enticing Forward

With the regular season over and playoffs in full swing, some teams have already turned their attention to the NBA Draft.

By now you may know some of the bigger names, but there’s talent swelling in the second round as well. In a mock draft recently released by Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, Oklahoma City takes a guard with great shooting potential to fill a wing spot:

31. Pacers (from Rockets): Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee

Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

32. Magic: Jaime Jaquez, F, UCLA | Junior

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

33. Raptors (from Pistons): Ousmane Dieng, G/F, NZ Breakers

NBA Draft Lottery

34. Thunder: Peyton Watson, F, UCLA | Freshman

Peyton Watson, 2022 NBA Draft

35. Magic (from Pacers): Jean Montero, PG, Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite

36. Blazers: JD Davison, PG, Alabama | Freshman

JD Davison, 2022 NBA Draft

37. Kings: David Roddy, F, Colorado State | Junior

David Roddy, Colorado State

38. Spurs (from Lakers): Justin Lewis, F, Marquette | Sophomore

Justin Lewis, 2022 NBA Draft

39. Cavaliers (from Spurs): Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s | Junior

NBA Draft

40. Timberwolves (from Wizards): Keon Ellis, SG, Alabama | Senior

Keon Ellis, Alabama

41. Hornets (from Pelicans): Max Christie, SG, Michigan State | Freshman

Max Christie, 2022 NBA Draft

42. Knicks: Terquavion Smith, G, NC State | Freshman

Terquavion Smith, NC State

43. Clippers: Andrew Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga | Senior

Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

44. Hawks: Harrison Ingram, F, Stanford | Freshman

Harrison Ingram, 2022 NBA Draft

45. Hornets: Ismael Kamagate, C, Paris

NBA Draft

46. Grizzlies (from Cavs): Christian Braun, F, Kansas | Junior

Christian Braun, 2022 NBA Draft

47. Pistons (from Nets): Alondes Williams, PG, Wake Forest | Senior

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

48. Kings (from Bulls): Hugo Besson, G, NZ Breakers

NBA Draft

49. Timberwolves: Tyler Burton, F, Richmond | Junior

Adam Silver 2019 NBA Draft

50. Timberwolves (from Nuggets): Yannick Nzosa, F/C, Unicaja Malaga

NBA Draft Lottery

51. Warriors (from Raptors): Michael Foster Jr., F, G League Ignite

Michael Foster, G League Ignite

52. Pelicans (from Jazz): Jalen Williams, F, Santa Clara | Junior

Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

53. Celtics: Trevion Williams, C, Purdue | Senior

Trevion Williams, Purdue

54. Wizards (from Mavericks): Jabari Walker, F, Colorado | Sophomore

Jabari Walker, Colorado

55. Cavaliers (from Heat): Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest | Junior

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

56. Warriors: Matteo Spagnolo, G, Vanoli Cremona

Zion Williamson, NBA Draft Lottery

57. Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies): Gabriele Procida, G/F, Fortitudo Bologna

NBA Draft Lottery

58. Pacers (from Suns): Orlando Robinson, C, Fresno State | Junior

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State

