Second Round NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab Enticing Forward
By now you may know some of the bigger names, but there’s talent swelling in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.
With the regular season over and playoffs in full swing, some teams have already turned their attention to the NBA Draft.
By now you may know some of the bigger names, but there’s talent swelling in the second round as well. In a mock draft recently released by Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, Oklahoma City takes a guard with great shooting potential to fill a wing spot:
31. Pacers (from Rockets): Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee
32. Magic: Jaime Jaquez, F, UCLA | Junior
33. Raptors (from Pistons): Ousmane Dieng, G/F, NZ Breakers
34. Thunder: Peyton Watson, F, UCLA | Freshman
35. Magic (from Pacers): Jean Montero, PG, Overtime Elite
36. Blazers: JD Davison, PG, Alabama | Freshman
37. Kings: David Roddy, F, Colorado State | Junior
38. Spurs (from Lakers): Justin Lewis, F, Marquette | Sophomore
39. Cavaliers (from Spurs): Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s | Junior
40. Timberwolves (from Wizards): Keon Ellis, SG, Alabama | Senior
41. Hornets (from Pelicans): Max Christie, SG, Michigan State | Freshman
42. Knicks: Terquavion Smith, G, NC State | Freshman
43. Clippers: Andrew Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga | Senior
44. Hawks: Harrison Ingram, F, Stanford | Freshman
45. Hornets: Ismael Kamagate, C, Paris
46. Grizzlies (from Cavs): Christian Braun, F, Kansas | Junior
47. Pistons (from Nets): Alondes Williams, PG, Wake Forest | Senior
48. Kings (from Bulls): Hugo Besson, G, NZ Breakers
49. Timberwolves: Tyler Burton, F, Richmond | Junior
50. Timberwolves (from Nuggets): Yannick Nzosa, F/C, Unicaja Malaga
51. Warriors (from Raptors): Michael Foster Jr., F, G League Ignite
52. Pelicans (from Jazz): Jalen Williams, F, Santa Clara | Junior
53. Celtics: Trevion Williams, C, Purdue | Senior
54. Wizards (from Mavericks): Jabari Walker, F, Colorado | Sophomore
55. Cavaliers (from Heat): Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest | Junior
56. Warriors: Matteo Spagnolo, G, Vanoli Cremona
57. Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies): Gabriele Procida, G/F, Fortitudo Bologna
58. Pacers (from Suns): Orlando Robinson, C, Fresno State | Junior
