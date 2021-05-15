Standings Watch: Thunder Tied for Third-Best Odds With One Game Remaining

With just the LA Clippers left on the schedule, the Thunder are in a great spot in terms of draft lottery odds.

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won many games of late, but it's resulted in their odds at one of the top picks in the 2021 NBA Draft to increase. With a record of 2-26 since the trade deadline, the Thunder have risen in the reverse standings and are currently in a tie for the third-best draft lottery odds.

Assuming they stay at the third-best (or at least a share of it) through their final game against the Clippers on Sunday, this would give them a chance at earning a 14.0 percent chance at the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. This is the best potential odds any team, including the worst team, can have.

Houston and Detroit hold the worst and second-worst records, respectively, while Oklahoma City and Orlando are in a tie for the third-worst. If one thing has become clear down the stretch, teams are really doing whatever they can to ensure they have a shot at landing a franchise-changing talent in the draft.

Here are the current lottery odds:

1. Houston Rockets (17-54)

2. Detroit Pistons (20-51)

T3. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-50)

T3. Orlando Magic (21-50)

T5. Minnesota Timberwolves (22-49)

T5. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-49)

7. Toronto Raptors (27-44)

8. Chicago Bulls (30-41)

T9. New Orleans Pelicans (31-40)

T9. Sacramento Kings (31-40)

Currently in a tie for the third-best lottery odds, OKC likely won't move much over the last two days of the season. On Sunday night, the Thunder will take on the LA Clippers in their final game of the season, which will obviously a huge impact on their final lottery odds.