Tankathon Mock Spin: OKC Grabs Future Frontcourt
With the 2022 NBA Draft on the horizon, the Thunder are again looking to add premier pieces to its growing core.
This season, Oklahoma City was fortunate to land a second lottery pick at the hands of the Pelicans, who ousted the Clippers in the Western Conference play-in game.
OKC currently holds the fourth and twelfth best odds, and will look to continue bolstering its roster in hopes for future success.
Here is a randomly generated mock draft presented via Tankathon:
The Result:
The Picks:
No. 1 Pelicans: Jabari Smith Jr.
No. 2 Thunder: Chet Holmgren
No. 3 Magic: Paolo Banchero
No. 4 Rockets: Jaden Ivey
No. 5 Pistons: Shaedon Sharpe
No. 6 Thunder: Keegan Murray
No. 7 Pacers: Jalen Duren
Recommended for You
No. 8 Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin
No. 9 Kings: AJ Griffin
No. 10 Spurs: Johnny Davis
No. 11 Wizards: Dyson Daniels
No. 12 Knicks: Tari Eason
No. 13 Hornets: Jeremy Sochan
No. 14 Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji
The Rationale:
It finally happened. For the first time in our Tankathon mock spin series, the Clippers pick landed within the top four with just an 8 percent chance to do so.
The Thunder landed pick No. 2 via the Clippers, and promptly selected Chet Holmgren as its center of the future. With the Pelicans winning the lottery, there’s a decent chance they’d take a less ball dominate threat in Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. with Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum.
Holmgren, a lengthy 7-footer with strong defensive instincts and the ability to space the floor is an easy pick for OKC.
Three and four went as planned, but at five, I’ve mocked Detroit taking a chance on Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe to fill out their backcourt with Cade Cunningham.
With the sixth pick, OKC grabbed Iowa’s Keegan Murray, a well-polished and strong pick next to Holmgren to fill out their front court of the future.
Other notable picks include Jalen Duren to Indiana, New York taking change on Tari Eason and Charlotte grabbing defense with Jeremy Sochan.
Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.