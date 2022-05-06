Tankathon Mock Spin: OKC Grabs Future Frontcourt

In the Thunder's most recent Tankathon mock draft, OKC got it's frontcourt of the future.

With the 2022 NBA Draft on the horizon, the Thunder are again looking to add premier pieces to its growing core.

This season, Oklahoma City was fortunate to land a second lottery pick at the hands of the Pelicans, who ousted the Clippers in the Western Conference play-in game.

OKC currently holds the fourth and twelfth best odds, and will look to continue bolstering its roster in hopes for future success.

Here is a randomly generated mock draft presented via Tankathon:

The Result:

The Picks:

No. 1 Pelicans: Jabari Smith Jr.

No. 2 Thunder: Chet Holmgren

No. 3 Magic: Paolo Banchero

No. 4 Rockets: Jaden Ivey

No. 5 Pistons: Shaedon Sharpe

No. 6 Thunder: Keegan Murray

No. 7 Pacers: Jalen Duren

No. 8 Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin

No. 9 Kings: AJ Griffin

No. 10 Spurs: Johnny Davis

No. 11 Wizards: Dyson Daniels

No. 12 Knicks: Tari Eason

No. 13 Hornets: Jeremy Sochan

No. 14 Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji

The Rationale:

It finally happened. For the first time in our Tankathon mock spin series, the Clippers pick landed within the top four with just an 8 percent chance to do so.

The Thunder landed pick No. 2 via the Clippers, and promptly selected Chet Holmgren as its center of the future. With the Pelicans winning the lottery, there’s a decent chance they’d take a less ball dominate threat in Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. with Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum.

Holmgren, a lengthy 7-footer with strong defensive instincts and the ability to space the floor is an easy pick for OKC.

Three and four went as planned, but at five, I’ve mocked Detroit taking a chance on Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe to fill out their backcourt with Cade Cunningham.

With the sixth pick, OKC grabbed Iowa’s Keegan Murray, a well-polished and strong pick next to Holmgren to fill out their front court of the future.

Other notable picks include Jalen Duren to Indiana, New York taking change on Tari Eason and Charlotte grabbing defense with Jeremy Sochan.

