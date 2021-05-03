Three takeaways from Oklahoma City’s 123-120 loss to the Suns

Following the worst loss in Thunder history on Saturday, Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder wouldn't let the West-leading Suns pull away Sunday night

Just one night after a historically bad night, Luguentz Dort and a scrappy Oklahoma City team hung around with the Western Conference leading Suns on Sunday night. Here are three takeaway’s from the game:

Keeping it Competitive

After the largest beatdown in team history on Saturday, Oklahoma City at least stayed competitive against the Suns on Sunday, cutting the lead to down to three in the final minute of the game.

The Suns led by as much as 18 in their 123-120 win.

The Thunder shot 34.2 percent from the field against the Pacers, and improved that to 48.9 percent against Phoenix.

Seven Oklahoma City players finished in double digit scoring against the West-leading Suns.

Gabriel Deck continues to progress

Oklahoma City’s newest player Gabriel Deck continued to add onto his short NBA resume Sunday, scoring a career-high 11 points on an efficient 4-for-6 shooting from the floor.

The 6-foot-6 forward tacked on six rebounds, three assist and one steal in just 19 minutes of play.

It was just the third NBA game for Deck, who has continued to improve in each contest with the Thunder.

READ MORE:

Standings Watch: Oklahoma City within striking distance of top pick

Thunder forward Gabriel Deck flashing potential early

Phoenix win gives back the West

With the win over the Thunder Sunday, Phoenix has again reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.

A half game back from Utah heading into the game, Devin Booker and Chris Paul helped the Suns back into the top spot.

The Suns are 46-18 on the season, with eight games left on the schedule. They haven’t finished as the top seed since the 2004-05 season.