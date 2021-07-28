Thunder Draft: Best Options At Pick No. 6

With their first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the OKC Thunder could find real value with the No. 6 pick.

With six picks in this week’s draft, Thunder GM Sam Presti will likely need the package a few of them. The way the roster sits now, OKC doesn’t really have the ability to sign six rookies even if they wanted to.

Regardless, if the Thunder do keep the No. 6 overall pick and don’t move up, there’s quite a few quality options that are worth taking.

There’s usually a player or two that were projected in the top-five that fall just outside each year. Presti is also known for taking gambles on guys who weren’t projected until later in the draft many times in the past.

With this in mind, having the sixth overall pick is a major asset and a selection that should land an immediate starter and franchise cornerstone for the Thunder.

Jonathan Kuminga (G League)

Mary Holt / USA TODAY Sports

Although he's slowly sliding down draft boards, Kuminga still has the ceiling to be one of the best players in this draft. At just 18 years old, the 6-foot-8 wing has the potential to turn into the superstar wing that every championship team needs if he can develop a jump shot.

While he at one time was a potential top-three pick, it now seems that Kuminga's range will be somewhere between pick four and eight. For the Thunder, he makes a ton of sense with the young age and untapped potential.

Scottie Barnes (Florida State)

Matt Cashore / USA TODAY Sports

In terms of defensive upside, Barnes jumps off the page as one of the best in this class. While his offensive game needs quite a bit of work, Barnes could legitimately guard all five positions at the next level with his 6-foot-9 frame.

He really lacks the ability to create his own shot, but would have plenty of time to work on his offensive game in Oklahoma City if selected there. With how quickly he is rising up draft boards, he may not be available for the Thunder with the sixth pick.

James Bouknight (UConn)

Mike Dinovo / USA TODAY Sports

One of the most lethal scorers in this class, James Bouknight is able to create a shot for himself at any time. With the ability to score at all three levels, he should have no problem scoring in the NBA as a rookie.

While he's got quite a bit of work to do outside of scoring the basketball, that offensive upside alone will land him in the top-ten of this draft. He'll need to improve a bit on his 3-point shot, playmaking and defense if he wants to reach his full potential, but could be worth the No. 6 pick and be the long-term pairing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in OKC's backcourt.

Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga)

Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY Sports

While it would take quite a turn of events for Suggs to fall to the sixth pick, it's certainly not out of the question. He's a winner that gets things done on both ends of the floor and fits the mold of player that a rebuilding team like the Thunder should be after.

Making big plays in the spotlight his entire life, Suggs projects to be a do-it-all combo guard in the NBA that truly makes a positive impact on winning. He's not the elite scorer that some of the other top guards in this class are, but he's probably the most well-rounded.