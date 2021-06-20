Thunder Draft: Evan Mobley is the Top Consolation Prize

Evan Mobley is a future star, and with no centers rostered for the upcoming season, he might just be the Thunder’s target.

Evan Mobley might be one of the top consolation prizes of all-time.

The projected No. 2 pick behind Cade Cunningham in the 2021 NBA Draft by most experts, Mobley would be a Bona Fide top pick in plenty of drafts.

With a 7-foot frame, Mobley is the center prospect of the future.

More than likely the top two-way prospect in the draft, Mobley has genuine superstar potential on both sides of the ball.

Defensively, Mobley has killer instincts. He averaged 3.0 blocks per game at USC, using his 7-foot-4 wingspan to his advantage often. He also, impressively for a center, averaged just shy of one steal per game.

Tuning up his defensive mechanics and knowledge while filling out his thinner frame could help turn Mobley into superstar on the defensive end.

USC center Evan Mobley Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY Sports

Offensively, Mobley is extremely fluid, but needs more work in that department to become a go-to scorer in the NBA. He has the touch and handle of much smaller prospects.

He averaged 16.4 point per contest with the Trojans, a solid starting mark, but should be able to improve that with the right fit and coaching at the next level. His interior game lacks grace at times, but he’s a powerful finisher.

In a league that lives beyond the 3-point line, Mobley has the potential to stake claim there on both sides of the ball.

Mobley can extend his offensive range, a valuable trait for any big prospect. His ability to knock down ranged shots will directly affect his star status in the NBA.

READ MORE:

He can also extended out as a defender, another prized trait in light of seeing All-Star Rudy Gobert unable to do so in the Western Conference Semifinals.

With no rostered centers for the upcoming season, a potential top pick and a slew of assets, Mobley could be Oklahoma City’s target. And Thunder fans shouldn’t be disappointed with that thought.