Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Thunder Draft: Live Pick Tracker

The 2021 NBA Draft is a pivotal event for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they look to take a step forward in their rebuild.
Author:
Publish date:

On one of the most pivotal nights in recent Thunder history, OKC has a handful of picks to acquire young talent. In a situation where they're still rebuilding and not in a rush to win, their draft strategy will be different than many other teams around the league.

Over the course of the night, Thunder GM Sam Presti should be active on the trade market, looking to make the best decisions for the direction of the team.

We'll update all of the Thunder's picks here.

Read More:

Roundtable: SI Thunder's Predictions for the 2021 NBA Draft

Thunder Draft Preview: Get the Popcorn Out, It's Gonna be a Wild Draft

Report: Oklahoma City a Team to Watch in Collin Sexton Sweepstakes

No. 6

No. 16

No. 18

No. 34

No. 36

No. 55

Presti on Draft
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Live Pick Tracker

USATSI_16475860
News

NBA Draft 2021: Live Updates

Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab Top Talent From Big 12 Conference

Scottie Barnes
Draft Coverage

SI Thunder: 2021 NBA Big Board 5.0

James Bouknight
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab No. 2 Scoring Option

Adam Silver 2019 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft Guide: Where/When to Watch and What Names to Look Out For

OKC Thunder's first game in franchise history vs the Bucks
Draft Coverage

Roundtable: SI Thunder's Predictions for the 2021 NBA Draft

Jalen Suggs
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft Preview: Get the Popcorn Out, It's Gonna be a Wild Draft