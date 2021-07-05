Thunder Draft: Non-Shooters Have Opportunity for Growth in Today's NBA

Sports Illustrated home
It's no secret Oklahoma City has had a knack for drafting athletic non-shooters in recent years.

So it's only fitting that the two prospects most linked to the No. 6 spot, Scottie Barnes and Jonathan Kuminga, fit that archetype.

But it’s a shooters league, and room for players without range is quickly getting filled.

Extending one’s range is priority No. 1 for most draftees. If you can do everything else, you’ll find yourself in stardom in no time.

Should OKC take on chance on one of Barnes or Kuminga, it would be in hopes that they eventually can become a decent shooter.

It’s not foreign for a traditionally poor shooter to get better in the pros.

Perhaps the most relevant example here in Serge Ibaka, who attempted just two three-pointers his first three seasons in the league. He attempted 317 in his seventh season, hitting them at a 39 percent clip.

There’s plenty of other examples; Blake Griffin, Jason Kidd, Al Horford.

Al Horford, Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies

Former Thunder center Al Horford.

Kawhi Leonard, who both Barnes and Kuminga draw comps for, didn’t come into the league as a go-to scorer.

Leonard attempted just 1.7 three a game his rookie season. By his fifth season he was shooting a remarkable 44 percent on five attempts per game.

Not everyone is going to have a Kawhi-level jump, but there’s certainly enough evidence to never say never.

Proper mechanics and training will help do-it-all prospects become stars in the league.

Scottie Barnes, Florida State Seminoles
