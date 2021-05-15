Thunder Hoping for Magic, Pistons Wins to Improve Final Draft Odds

With one game remaining on the regular season slate, Oklahoma City will be hoping for Detroit and Orlando wins to improve its draft odds.

The race for the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is coming down to the wire.

With just one game left, Oklahoma City is looking to cap off the worst season in its short history.

Should the Thunder lose to the Clippers on Sunday, they’ll finish 21-51 in the final standings, breaking their previous worst of 23-59 set in 2008-09.

Despite the 50-loss season, there are positives. With a loss to the Clippers Sunday, Oklahoma City will at worst finish tied for the third best draft odds.

The Thunder are looking to finish as a bottom three team and snag the best odds (14%) at the top pick.

To avoid a chance sitting with the fourth overall odds, OKC will need help from the Magic or Pistons.

Detroit currently sits a full game ahead of Orlando and OKC, who are tied for the third worst record.

A win for the Pistons means Oklahoma City will have a shot at the second best odds. An Orlando win will cement the Thunder a bottom three record in the least, giving them the best chances at the No. 1 overall pick.

The more likely of the two scenarios is Orlando snagging a win over the 76ers on Sunday. Philadelphia has already clinched the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and could rest its stars and then some. The matchup begins at 6 p.m.

Detroit takes on the Heat on Sunday, who are still grappling for a higher seed with several other teams in the East. The game begins at 7 p.m.