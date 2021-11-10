Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Top 2022 NBA Draft Prospects to Watch

    Some of the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft cycle to keep an eye on.
    College basketball is here, and with it excitement from NBA fans whose team is failing to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

    While it more than likely won’t have the same oomph the 2021 NBA Draft did, the 2022 cycle will have several high level players.

    Here are some of the top prospects to keep an eye on:

    Paolo Banchero, Duke

    Easily one of the most physically dominant players in college basketball, Duke’s Paolo Banchero will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

    At 6-foot-10, 250-pounds, Banchero has explosive athleticism and skill around the rim. He projects to be a high-level defender and is sure to put on a show for the Blue Devils this year.

    Banchero’s draft stock will correlate directly with his outside shooting and defensive upside.

    Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

    One of the more interring prospects, 7-footer Chet Holmgren shows tremendous upside on both sides of the ball.

    Holmgren has a legitimate handle and feel for his size, and a high defensive IQ.

    His razor-thin frame and motor will be something to keep an eye on against collegiate opponents this season.

    Jaden Hardy, G-League Ignite

    The second coming of Jalen Green, Jaden Hardy also opted to go the G-League route.

    Hardy stands at 6-foot-4, and already shows some professional-esque skills on the offensive end of the court. He projects to be an elite shot creator, as well as a solid slasher and shooter.

    Hardy’s passing, decision making and shot selection in the G-League will affect his stock.

    Jalen Duren, Memphis

    A late addition to the 2022 prospects, Jalen Duren will be sure to leave his mark on Penny Hardaway’s Tigers.

    If Duren didn’t play a minute of college basketball, he’d still go in the top 10 with size alone: 6-foot-11, 250-pounds with a 7-foot-5 wingspan.

    Duren is physically gifted, but has the skills to back it up. An early comparison to Bam Adebayo is enough to get people excited.

    Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

    One of the most surefire future pros in the 2022 Draft cycle, Patrick Baldwin Jr. is a smooth, controlled shooter with an NBA frame to go along.

    Despite not having the physicality of his peers among the top of the 2022 prospects, he does show some upside on the defensive end.

    He’s sure to be in for a big season at Milwaukee.

