Tournament Run Raising Stock for Duke’s Paolo Banchero

Blue Devil big man Paolo Banchero is seeing his already high stock soar in March.

Thought of to be one of the top picks in the NBA Draft since the college basketball preseason, Duke big man Paolo Banchero has lived up to the hype.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a mock that had him lower than No. 4 overall, likely even going ahead of some or all of Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey.

Likely the core four heading into draft season, there’s varying opinions on the order of those four, but Banchero, being the only one left of the group still in the tournament, is the only one who can continue helping his stock.

Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports

On the season, Banchero is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He’s shooting 47 percent from three and 33 percent from beyond the arc. Form the line, he’s shooting 73 percent.

In the playoffs, however, he’s seemed to have found another gear. He’s averaged 18.5 points, 51 percent from the floor and a ludicrous 53 percent from three-point land on 3,8 attempts per game. He’s also taking down 7.0 rebounds, dishing out 3.8 assists and grabbing 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

Banchero has at times slipped below the rising stock of Holmgren, Smith and even Ivey, but his tournament performances have convinced many that he should be higher on boards. Even as high as the top selection.

Of course, he has his issues. His defensive abilities leave much to be desired, and his shot from range hasn’t been the picture of consistency.

But there’s something to be said for increased play on the biggest stage in the sport.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 23. Duke has the tall task of white-hot North Carolina on Saturday, April 2 in the Final Four.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.