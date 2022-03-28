Skip to main content

Tournament Run Raising Stock for Duke’s Paolo Banchero

Blue Devil big man Paolo Banchero is seeing his already high stock soar in March.

Thought of to be one of the top picks in the NBA Draft since the college basketball preseason, Duke big man Paolo Banchero has lived up to the hype.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a mock that had him lower than No. 4 overall, likely even going ahead of some or all of Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey.

Likely the core four heading into draft season, there’s varying opinions on the order of those four, but Banchero, being the only one left of the group still in the tournament, is the only one who can continue helping his stock.

Paolo Banchero, 2022 NBA Draft

On the season, Banchero is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He’s shooting 47 percent from three and 33 percent from beyond the arc. Form the line, he’s shooting 73 percent.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

In the playoffs, however, he’s seemed to have found another gear. He’s averaged 18.5 points, 51 percent from the floor and a ludicrous 53 percent from three-point land on 3,8 attempts per game. He’s also taking down 7.0 rebounds, dishing out 3.8 assists and grabbing 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

Banchero has at times slipped below the rising stock of Holmgren, Smith and even Ivey, but his tournament performances have convinced many that he should be higher on boards. Even as high as the top selection.

Of course, he has his issues. His defensive abilities leave much to be desired, and his shot from range hasn’t been the picture of consistency.

But there’s something to be said for increased play on the biggest stage in the sport.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 23. Duke has the tall task of white-hot North Carolina on Saturday, April 2 in the Final Four.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Darius Bazley
News

Darius Bazley Out For Remainder of Season Due to Knee Injury

By Ben Creider8 minutes ago
Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Comparing Notes: Tre Mann and Anfernee Simons

By Ross Lovelace6 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski
News

LISTEN: Thunder Shut Down Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey

By The Uncontested Podcast6 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Video

WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Unclassified as 'Day-to-Day'

By Christine Butterfield7 hours ago
Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
News

Thunder Gameday: Late Night in Portland Ahead

By Nick Crain10 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Josh Giddey Out for the Remainder of the Season

By Christine Butterfield22 hours ago
Josh Giddey
News

Josh Giddey Done for Season with Hip Soreness

By Derek Parker23 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski
News

Aleksej Pokusevski Stars in Close Loss to Nuggets

By Ross LovelaceMar 27, 2022