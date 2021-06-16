Two Potential OKC Thunder Prospects Set to Miss 2021 NBA Draft Combine

The 2021 NBA Draft Combine is set to take place next week, but two Thunder prospects will not be attending.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder having the best draft capital they've had in over a decade, this offseason could truly be pivotal. Prior to the 2021 NBA Draft, prospects will have a chance to participate in the combine to show off their strengths and increase their draft stock.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the 69 participants who will be traveling to Chicago for the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.

Unfortunately for the Thunder, two of the top five prospects in the 2021 class will not be attending. Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs will be amongst those who will look to get drafted without participating in the combine.

Either way, both of these prospects will get taken in the top few picks, but OKC won't have the chance to see them perform among their peers. However, there should be plenty of opportunity in individual workouts down the road that will give Thunder GM Sam Presti and up-close look at both of these future stars.

Oklahoma City will have four picks in the first 36 selections in July's draft, meaning that scouting will be essential. Not only will they need to determine who the best candidates at each of those spots are, but will also need to look into potential undrafted signings.

Thunder guard Lu Dort went undrafted in 2019 and has turned into a long-term starter, showing just how important evaluating talent at all levels is for NBA teams.

The 2021 Draft Combine will take place next week from June 21-27.