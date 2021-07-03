Watch: Combine Interview for Potential Thunder Draft Pick Kai Jones

The Texas forward has been linked with Oklahoma City in the middle of the first round of the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft.

Kai Jones is an intriguing prospect for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A jumbo forward with explosive athleticism, Jones has flashed the potential to stretch the floor if he can continue to develop a more consistent jumper.

He still has some developing to do, but as a result, the Thunder could leave the 2021 NBA Draft with a mid-round steal if mock drafts are to be believed and he falls to OKC at pick No. 16.

READ MORE: