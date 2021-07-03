Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Combine Interview for Potential Thunder Draft Pick Kai Jones

The Texas forward has been linked with Oklahoma City in the middle of the first round of the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Kai Jones is an intriguing prospect for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A jumbo forward with explosive athleticism, Jones has flashed the potential to stretch the floor if he can continue to develop a more consistent jumper. 

He still has some developing to do, but as a result, the Thunder could leave the 2021 NBA Draft with a mid-round steal if mock drafts are to be believed and he falls to OKC at pick No. 16.

READ MORE:

Kai Jones, Texas Longhorns
Draft Coverage

Watch: Combine Interview for Potential Thunder Draft Pick Kai Jones

Sam Presti, OKC Thunder
News

Mannix: 'I believe unequivocally that if the Celtics made an offer to Sam Presti he would have taken it'

Ziaire Williams
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Stanford’s Ziaire Williams

Sam Presti on Mark Daigneault
Draft Coverage

Thunder Have Intriguing Second Round Ahead in 2021 Draft

Ziaire Williams
Draft Coverage

Watch: Potential Thunder Target Ziaire Williams' 2021 Draft Combine Interview

Ziaire Williams, Stanford Cardinal
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft: Thunder Must be Proactive When Drafting Bigs

NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Real Madrid’s Usman Garuba

EuroLeague
News

EuroLeague MVP Micic to Bypass Thunder, Stay with Efes