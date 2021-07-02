Watch: Potential Thunder Target Ziaire Williams' 2021 Draft Combine Interview
Stanford's Ziaire Williams interviews at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.
With two picks just outside the lottery, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have the opportunity to still draft solid talent with how deep this class is. One player that deserves a look is Stanford's Ziaire Williams.
Williams is a long forward who will have the versatility to play multiple positions. Similar to Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans, Williams could become a prolific scorer that's hard to defend because of his size.
The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.