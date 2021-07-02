Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Potential Thunder Target Ziaire Williams' 2021 Draft Combine Interview

Stanford's Ziaire Williams interviews at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.
Author:
Publish date:

With two picks just outside the lottery, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have the opportunity to still draft solid talent with how deep this class is. One player that deserves a look is Stanford's Ziaire Williams.

Williams is a long forward who will have the versatility to play multiple positions. Similar to Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans, Williams could become a prolific scorer that's hard to defend because of his size.

The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Ziaire Williams
Draft Coverage

Watch: Potential Thunder Target Ziaire Williams' 2021 Draft Combine Interview

Ziaire Williams, Stanford Cardinal
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft: Thunder Must be Proactive When Drafting Bigs

NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Real Madrid’s Usman Garuba

EuroLeague
News

EuroLeague MVP Micic to Bypass Thunder, Stay with Efes

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Nerlens Noel
Draft Coverage

Opinion: Oklahoma City Needs to Look for Playmakers, Regardless of Size

Isaiah Jackson
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson

Moses Moody
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Potential Starters with 16th, 18th Picks

Scottie Barnes
Draft Coverage

Oklahoma City Still has Viable Options with Sixth Overall Pick