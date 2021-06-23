Watch: Thunder GM Sam Presti Draft Lottery Interview

Prior to the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery in which the OKC Thunder landed pick No. 6, Sam Presti gave his thoughts to the media.

Thunder GM Sam Presti addressed the media on Tuesday evening ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, giving his take on the process as a whole as well as the Kemba Walker trade. His media interview gives insight into his philosophy on the rebuild as well, taking it slow.

Over the next month ahead of July's draft, Presti will have his work cut out for him evaluating talent. The Thunder will have six picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, with three in each round.