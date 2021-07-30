Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey's Draft Interview

After being selected sixth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey spoke to the media.
Author:
Publish date:

With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder shockingly took Josh Giddey. An 18-year-old international prospect, he stands at 6-foot-8 and plays the point guard position.

On one of the biggest nights of his entire life, he spoke to the media for the first time as an NBA player. As one of his favorite teams, Giddey talks about how excited he is to be in Oklahoma City.

Josh Giddey
