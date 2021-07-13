What's the Plan With Oklahoma City's Six Draft Picks in 2021?

It's unlikely the Thunder will take all six picks themselves, so how many players will OKC actually select on July 29?

With 36 draft picks over the next seven years, it’s a given that the Oklahoma City Thunder can’t use all of those picks.

The upcoming 2021 NBA Draft could offer a window into what the future might look like with General Manager Sam Presti pulling the strings.

The Thunder currently own the rights to six picks in this year’s draft, but there aren’t even six spots open on OKC’s roster.

A recent report by Sam Amico of Hoops Wire said that there has been speculation of Presti having “no desire” to bring in three rookies this year on guaranteed deals.

This would mean that the Thunder would have to trade away or package a combination of their three first round picks, potentially freeing Presti up to take a few second round flyers where the team would be able to negotiate a non-guaranteed contract.

If the Thunder are able to trade up into the top five, Presti’s worries will likely be taken care of as the Thunder can package all of their current first round picks to climb the draft board.

Putting together potential trade packages for OKC to move up in the draft:

The real interesting scenario would be if the Thunder are unable to trade up from six. How high would Presti be able to go with the No. 16 and No. 18 picks.

Thankfully, all will become clear when the 2021 NBA Draft takes place on July 29.