With Draft Odds Fluctuating, Chet Holmgren is Still the Pick

As of midnight on the night before the NBA Draft, the odds at the top have switched for the first time.

Jabari Smith Jr. has been long expected to be selected No. 1 by the Magic and has been the betting favorite since the lottery was released. The change in odds has sent the NBA world into a frenzy, wondering if it’s all smoke or if it was the biggest misdirection of all time.

In a wild turn, Paolo Banchero is now the odds on favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. The Magic could've tricked the entire league, and this might've been their plan all along. Banchero fits in perfectly in Orlando.

However, another scenario that explains the change in odds, and almost even makes more sense, is that the Houston Rockets have their guy. They have been linked to Banchero for weeks now, and recent rumblings in Oklahoma City and Orlando that Banchero is of interest could be causing the Rockets to panic. They have the assets to trade up with Orlando to No. 1, leaving no doubts. The Magic would likely still get the longtime projected No. 1 pick at No. 3.

No matter what direction the top pick goes, or who’s making the top pick, it’s very likely that Chet Holmgren will still be available when Sam Presti’s selection is up. After being touted as the surefire No. 1 for so long, Smith would be tempting for Oklahoma City. But it’s important not to overthink this one, Holmgren is the pick.

Banchero, Smith and even players like Jaden Ivey all project to be stars in this class. The upcoming batch of rookies could be among the NBA’s elite sooner rather than later. Honestly, it would be hard for the Thunder to go wrong with any of the top four prospects, as each have elite qualities. But Holmgren seems to make the most sense for what it is Presti is building.

The Thunder have been linked to Holmgren the entire pre-draft process and both parties seem to feel extremely comfortable with one another. There have been reports that his camp is trying their best to get him in Oklahoma City, and it seems to be working. Getting a top-end, elite talent that prefers to play for your franchise is a match made in heaven for a team like the Thunder.

Holmgren is a special talent on the floor and is a competitive, fiery personality off the floor that just wants to win. He’s an elite shot blocker with a growing offensive game and an ultra-efficient 3-point shot. Oklahoma City desperately needs help in the front court, and an anchor to build around down-low on the defensive end. Holmgren has always made the most sense for the Thunder, and even though the rumor mill is spinning, he still seems like the right choice.

