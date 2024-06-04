Yahoo Sports' Updated Mock Draft Pins Cody Williams to Oklahoma City
As the 2024 NBA draft inches nearer, more and more updated mock drafts are pinning Cody Williams of the Colorado Buffaloes to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the No. 12 slot. The younger brother of Thunder star forward Jalen Williams, his versatility and upside at 6-foot-8 paired with the novely and chemistry of two siblings is something that could be desired in the selection that Sam Presti and co. hold.
This has been a consistent suggestion throughout the course of the season, observing Williams perform on the collegiate stage as a freshman and thoroughly impress. In 24 games, he generated 11.9 points on 41.5% from three and 55.2% overall, also adding 0.7 blocks per game for the 26-11 Buffaloes.
On Tuesday, another mock draft had Oklahoma City selecting the budding forward. Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports released the eighth rendition of outlet's mock draft, having the college freshman coming in that 12th spot to the Thunder. This is an alteration from the site's previous mock draft, where Williams was slated to go 10th to the Utah Jazz.
"Williams playing alongside his older brother and learning the NBA game in OKC's system is the best-case scenario for the young wing who played one season at Colorado. He is far from contributing to a team right away but further along at his age than his brother, and the Thunder have room to be patient with his development."
Peek's wisdom is no slight at all, and could be taken with as much merit as any. Her projection is spot on. If the Thunder were to take the younger brother of their current star forward, him being a rotational piece would have to come with some very promising offensive production -- as he currently lacks the physicality to be a true and efficient force on either end, it appears.
His upside is what makes him such an intriguing project for Oklahoma City, especially when considering the massive second year leap that his older brother was able to make. The foundational skill set is there, and translating that game into the next level is something that the Thunder is adept at.
