Lakers Star D'Angelo Russell Says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'Gets Away' With Stuff
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the talk of the NBA town since the 2023-24 season wrapped up. The Thunder rattled off 57 wins a year ago in impressive fashion, while few expected OKC to be the no. 1 seed in the rugged Western Conference, things fell into place perfectly for the organization.
In large part, it was superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who led the way as he finished top-five in MVP voting for the second straight season, coupled with rising stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren while enjoying a well-rounded supporting cast.
After an impressive showing this past season, Oklahoma City has made the necessary moves to become one of the league's top contenders - with the second-best odds to win the Larry O'Brien trophy, the Thunder are not sneaking up on anyone this time around.
Though a year ago, even players within the NBA were caught off guard by the Oklahoma City Thunder's win total leap. All except for Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell who spouted on Theo Pinson's podcast that he knew the Bricktown boys were poised for a step forward.
"I said Minnesota and OKC gonna be what Memphis was last year. I said it. I knew that coach in OKC got some [expletive] to him and those are the dudes you gotta worry about," Russell said on the Run your Race podcast.
The Lakers guard and Pinson agreed that with the addition of a big man - presumably, this was recorded prior to the Isaiah Hartenstein signing and just released this week as NBA players disperse for the offseason - the OKC Thunder will be a dangerous team next season.
Pinson began to speak glowingly of Gilgeous-Alexander before Russell highlighted an area of the superstar's game that has been long discussed.
"They be letting him get away with the [expletive] though," Russell said as he mimed the act of an offensive player pushing off or elbowing into a defender on drives.
Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 8.7 free throws a season ago, down from his career-best 10.9 attempts per game a year ago. The Thunder superstar averaged over 30 points for the second straight season en route to once again being named to the All-NBA first-team.
