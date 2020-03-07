InsideTheThunder
Paul Hurts Knicks Twice in one Night

Erik Gee

No player in the short history of the Thunder continues to endear himself more to fans than Chris Paul. Friday after Oklahoma City's dismantling of New York, Paul was asked if he ever imagined playing for the Knicks.

"Man, I imagine playing in Boston on Sunday." Paul's response was as effective as one of his mid-range jumpers. After reports surfaced this week that the Knicks are considering pursuing Paul this Summer, Thunder fans wanted to hear anything, giving them hope that Paul would rather stay Oklahoma. 

Paul went on to say, "That's all I think about, shoot, I ain't seen my kids since all-star, might not see them till April."..." That's the only thing that's on my mind right now." 

New York fans are going to cling to the fact that his ex-agent Leon Rose is the new president of the Knicks and that Rose's relationship with Paul will be strong enough for Paul to demand a trade. Working against the Knicks will be owner James Dolan. 

Dolan stepped in a pile of manure this week, getting into a public dispute with Spike Lee over which door Lee uses to enter Madison Square Garden. Paul inscribed the words "Do the right thing" on his kicks, paying tribute to Lee.

"My man, Spike, I've known Spike for a while, man. Shoot, I had talked to Spike a couple of days ago."... "Actually, looking forward to him being here at the game to watch me play because I hadn't played here in two years."

"Yeah, I haven't played here. Fifteen years I've been in the league I might have played here like eight times or something.".. "I usually always miss this game, so I'm excited to see Spike, and I didn't see him."

Paul was 8/13 with 21 points in 30 minutes; he also had five assists and two steals. For as good as he was on the court, his words were more devastating to an organization that tries and fails to sell itself as the crown jewel of the NBA. 

Thunder Strikes:

With the win in Boston on Sunday, the Thunder can improve to 19-4 on the road since December. The Thunder have a better record vs. the Celtics in TD Bank Garden than they do at the Peake. 

At home, Oklahoma City is just 5-7 vs. Boston, including a 112-111 loss on February 9th. In Boston, the Thunder are 7-4.

 

