3 Storylines to Follow as Thunder Season Nears
The Oklahoma City Thunder are soon going to return to the hardwood. In one month, they'll play their first regular season game. In between now and then, media days will take place, training camp will come and go and the preseason will be played.
There are plenty of predictions flying all around the league as the NBA season grows nearer and nearer. This is normal around this time of the league calendar, as there's not much going on.
Here are a few storylines to follow just as the league is set to return shortly.
Who will emerge behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?
The Thunder need a No. 2 option, and for that player to be that on a consistent basis. There's a known big three of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Gilgeous-Alexander has finished top five in Most Valuable Player voting in the past two seasons, finishing No. 2 a season ago. He's the clear-cut top option and leader in Oklahoma City.
For another player to emerge behind the superstar doesn't quite mean it'll be a competition, or one of the other two players will cut into the others' usage. It's simply a question as to who will be a consistent player the Thunder can rely on when Gilgeous-Alexander is on the bench or struggling in a game.
While the answer last season leaned toward being Williams, Holmgren was still incredible. It'll ultimately come down to development and assertiveness. Again, the two won't be taking away from one another, as they'll be playing off each other, but it's hard to imagine one of the two doesn't have a breakout season during the upcoming campaign.
Potential starting lineup
This is a fun topic this season, as Oklahoma City has legitimate depth. After the additions of Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso in the offseason, there is a valid question as to what the starting lineup will look like. The fun part? The starting lineup certainly will vary.
Adding the best 3-and-D player in the NBA and a center who fills a big hole of Oklahoma City's gives the club plenty of versatility. Take into account that returning wings like Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins also make sense in spot starts.
Moving on from Josh Giddey this offseason, there is an opening as he was a starter himself. The starting lineup could range with varying matchups, but one will prevail more frequently than others, and that answer could come early in the season.
With an opening matchup against the Denver Nuggets -- and Nikola Jokic -- could Hartnestein start to add size? Will it be Caruso so the Thunder can shut down the perimeter and passing lanes? It'll certainly be an interesting storyline to follow.
Will Gilgeous-Alexander capture first MVP?
As mentioned, the last two seasons have been special for Gilgeous-Alexander. The Kentucky product is the franchise superstar in Oklahoma City. He finished No. 5 in MVP voting two seasons ago and No. 2 in MVP voting a season ago.
Could it be Gilgeous-Alexander's year to take home the award? Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will be in the conversation again, too. The two players both have improved rosters heading into the new year. Nikola Jokic, a three-time winner of the award, will challenge those two once again, as well.
Evidently, Gilgeous-Alexander will need the Thunder to win nearly 60 games once again while putting his foot on the gas once again. Should he average over 30 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals per game, it'll be hard to keep him off the list of finalists.
Strong regular season success, incredible individual stats and continued elite two-way play could help propel Gilgeous-Alexander to the award win.
