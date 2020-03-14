InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

A Child who got Gobert's Autograph Test Positive for COVID-19

Erik Gee

A Rhode Island second-grader who was in attendance at the Jazz/Celtics game on March 6th has tested positive for coronavirus. The child did get Rudy Gobert's autograph according to reports; however, the child likely did no contract COVID-19 from Gobert. Gobert wasn't even showing the virus's symptoms till Tuesday.  

There is good news, the child is said to be doing well, and although police chief Shawn Lacey didn't explicitly mention Gobert in a statement, he did say the child had been to an NBA game and received a signature from a player who has the virus.

For Gobert, this could have been a worst-case scenario. He is already under fire for making light of coronavirus and touching reporters' microphones and recorders. Then comes word from Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix that Donovan Mitchell is "extremely frustrated" with Gobert's carlessness in the Jazz locker room. 

Mitchell has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. If what Mannix is reporting is true, the Jazz could be a team that rips itself apart. The silver lining for Gober, if there is one, is that the league will not fine him for being careless. 

If fans are lucky, the Thunder will be back on the court in a little over a month, but that depends on how quickly COVID-19 starts to tail off. For players, they can't leave their team's home town, and there will be no team workouts though March 16th. 

There's also the possibility that they could have a percentage of their pay reduced if the season doesn't continue. 

What do you think?   

Should the NBA fine Rudy Gobert? Just click the comment box below. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder Release Message for Ticket Buyers

The Thunder have issued a statement to those who bought tickets to Wednesday night's Jazz game.

Erik Gee

Thunder did not Want to use Limited Test Kits on Players

A Thunder spokesperson says the team did not want to use the limited number of kits the state of Oklahoma had to test themselves.

Erik Gee

Thunder Season Deserves to go On

If the Thunder's season is not allowed to go on several of us will be impacted on many levels.

Erik Gee

Thunder to be Tested for COVID-19

The Thunder is working Oklahoma Department of Health on the appropriate time to test for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Silver Makes the Call to Postpone Thunder/Jazz

Adam Silver says he made the call to postpone the Thunder/Jazz game on Wednesday after talking with Clay Bennett and Sam Presti.

Erik Gee

Jazz Land in Utah

The Jazz is back in Utah, but it's not clear if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were on the charter flight back to Salt Lake City.

Erik Gee

NBA Owners Want Silver to Re-Evaluate in 30 Days

NBA Owners are encouraging Adam Silver to re-evaluate the NBA's Situation in 30 Days.

Erik Gee

The Impact of the NBA's Decision to Suspend Play

Donovan Mitchell test positive for COVID-19, plus the impacts of the NBA's decision to suspend play.

Erik Gee

Jazz Out of Quarantine

The Utah Jazz have been released from the Peake.

Erik Gee

NBA Suspends Season

The NBA is suspending its season after Rudy Gobert test positive for COVID-19.

Erik Gee