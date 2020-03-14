A Child who got Gobert's Autograph Test Positive for COVID-19

A Rhode Island second-grader who was in attendance at the Jazz/Celtics game on March 6th has tested positive for coronavirus. The child did get Rudy Gobert's autograph according to reports; however, the child likely did no contract COVID-19 from Gobert. Gobert wasn't even showing the virus's symptoms till Tuesday.

There is good news, the child is said to be doing well, and although police chief Shawn Lacey didn't explicitly mention Gobert in a statement, he did say the child had been to an NBA game and received a signature from a player who has the virus.

For Gobert, this could have been a worst-case scenario. He is already under fire for making light of coronavirus and touching reporters' microphones and recorders. Then comes word from Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix that Donovan Mitchell is "extremely frustrated" with Gobert's carlessness in the Jazz locker room.

Mitchell has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. If what Mannix is reporting is true, the Jazz could be a team that rips itself apart. The silver lining for Gober, if there is one, is that the league will not fine him for being careless.

If fans are lucky, the Thunder will be back on the court in a little over a month, but that depends on how quickly COVID-19 starts to tail off. For players, they can't leave their team's home town, and there will be no team workouts though March 16th.

There's also the possibility that they could have a percentage of their pay reduced if the season doesn't continue.

What do you think?

Should the NBA fine Rudy Gobert? Just click the comment box below.