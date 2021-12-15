Why Aleksej Pokusevski's G League Assignment Sets a New Trend Within Team Transactions

After playing in the Thunder’s first 26 games, Aleksej Pokusevski has been assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue.

The Oklahoma City Blue depth chart just got a little bigger.

Per a team release Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma City Thunder have assigned Aleksej Pokusevski to their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

Thunder members Theo Maledon and Isaiah Roby are also set to join the Blue. The trio of assignments will join two-way signee Aaron Wiggins with the Blue.

As for Maledon and Roby, their G League assignments come more palatable than Pokusevski’s. With both former second-round picks taking part in a hoard of back-and-forth assignments throughout the season, both of their movements signal trends par to the course.

In their respective G League campaigns, Maledon has logged averages of 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists across seven appearances while Roby has logged a double-double average through two games – notching stats of 16.5 and 12.0 rebounds across a 29-minute sample.

Now, as for the storyline surrounding Pokusevski, his G League assignment brings a new case to the table – as instead of strictly benchwarmers making their way to the G, Poku has been a regular cog in Thunder coach Mark Daigneualt’s rotation. As notably, since the start of the regular season, three Thunder members have suited up for all 26 contests, with Pokusevski being one of them.

In Poku’s 26 games of run, the Serb has garnered a full-on bench role, playing below a 25-minute threshold in all of his contests. He logged 25 of such ventures in his rookie campaign.

The second-year prospect's decline in minutes has come with some level of reason, though, as the his stat line has tallied averages of 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in a 14.8-minute stint. As a shooter, the sophomore has struggled to surface much traction, converting on a mere 33.8 percent of shots (third-worst among players attempting 5.0 FGA) while cashing in on a barren 13-of-65 triples this season – good for a 20% output.

Given that Pokusevski is younger than 2021 No. 1 Pick Cade Cunningham by three months, the thought process of attempting to mold the seven-footer on G League lines makes some sense. In fact, the plan worked accordingly the first time.

Following being selected 17th in the 2020 NBA Draft, Poku had a harsh induction to the NBA, opening his first two months of play shooting 24.7 percent from the field, 18.5 percent from three, while failing to attempt a foul shot across a collective 277 minutes. As a result of the shaky production, Thunder GM Sam Presti assigned the first-rounder to the Blue for the month of February, and while in the G League Bubble, Pokusevski got his mojo back.

In 13 appearances for the Oklahoma City Blue last season, he ironed out 7.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 25.2 minutes per contest. Poku’s overall shot chart lacked a drastic spike in his month-long venture, shooting just 31.1 percent from the floor and 27.0 at distance; however, the expanded role netted the forward much-needed reps both as a ball handler and shot creator.

As for his post-bubble play, Poku excelled in his return to NBA ranks, placing averages of 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across 28 games while shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from deep-range.

With Thunder players such as Gabriel Deck jumping the G League line for practice purposes bi-weekly as of recent, Poku’s role within the Blue organization has yet to be etched. At the bare minimum, Pokusevski may take a one-day cameo for team practices. But, if he follows the pattern set last season, he could earn some in-game time with the affiliate.

The OKC Blue are set to begin the Showcase Cup tournament bracket on December 19, meaning Poku could compete in the Blue’s next two scheduled contests and a single-elimination tourney all inside one week of run. Though, with no future indicators to Pokusevski's schedule, his timeline will remain unknown – for now.

