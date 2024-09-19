Alex Caruso's Impact For OKC Thunder Goes Beyond His Defense
Oklahoma City added one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, but his offense could provide a meaningful boost.
The Thunder won 57 games last season, earned the No. 1 seed in the West and won a playoff series for the first time since 2016. Despite their immense success, the Thunder had some holes they needed to address.
GM Sam Presti made his first big move of the offseason by sending Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso. While the Thunder made other moves in the draft and added Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, trading for Caruso signaled the Thunder’s willingness to go all in on winning now.
As the fifth starter, Giddey’s inability to defend or shoot from outside was a significant disadvantage for Oklahoma City in the playoffs, eventually leading to Giddey coming off the bench. With no intentions of signing him to an extension this offseason, the Thunder filled that spot with Caruso, a two-time All-Defensive selection who shot 40.8% from outside last season.
While the main draw of adding Caruso was his defense, allowing him to play alongside other defensive stoppers Lu Dort and Cason Wallace. Beyond his defense, the 3-point shooting he brings to the table is a perfect fit for the best shooting team in the league last season.
Caruso is also a reliable ball handler whose playmaking skills are often overlooked. Last season, Caruso averaged the fourth-most assists for the Bulls at 3.5.
While it would be ideal for him to reduce his turnovers, Caruso’s ability to set up others and still average 10.1 points is especially impressive considering his low usage. Despite starting most games in Chicago, Caruso’s usage rating would have been below every Thunder rotational player other than Jaylin Williams and Cason Wallace.
While Caruso’s status as a starter and the unknown nature of his role raises questions, his impact will be all-around next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.