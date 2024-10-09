All-NBA Honoree, Three-Time All-Star Reveals he was Nearly Traded to OKC Thunder
On a recent podcast appearance, Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal discussed the night he was drafted, detailing a trade that nearly sent the the former All-NBA honoree to Oklahoma City.
Beal was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, but noted in the interview that he heard whispers alleging that the Thunder were interested in selecting the Florida product.
While Sam Presti and company were never able to pull off the move, Beal would have been an intriguing addition to a team that reached the NBA Finals the previous season.
"That night, my agent told me," Beal said. "He said, 'I'm pretty sure we're going to go (No.) 3 to Washington.' He said, seven minutes before the draft started, never forget. Seven minutes, he said 'Brad, get ready. You might be going to OKC.' In my head I'm like, 'How? I didn't work out for them.' ... My agent is like 'Brad I'm getting these calls, they're telling me you may go (No.) 2 to OKC.' ... So, the deal was going to be, trade James (Harden) to DC, draft me to OKC. In my head, now, I'm like, 'That would've been crazy.' But it doesn't happen."
After being selected by Washington in 2012, Beal would go on to earn All-Rookie and All-NBA honors in addition to being a three-time All-Star during his 11 seasons with the Wizards. Beal averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game during his stint in the nation's capital.
In 2023, Beal played his first season with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as a member of the Phoenix Suns. The former Gators' standout averaged 18.2 points, five assists, 4.4 rebounds and a steal per game last year, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 43% from 3-point range.
