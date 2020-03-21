An Early Look at the Thunder Draft

Despite COVID-19 shutting down the NBA, the draft process is moving forward. The association is accepting applications now from players to the Undergraduate Advisory Committee to receive feedback on their draft stock.

How players will work out for teams, and when the draft will be held are questions that will be answered in the coming weeks. Whether the season resumes or not it's likely the Thunder are going to lose a pick to the 76ers, but that's the price you pay for success.

With that in mind, I started looking at mock drafts on Saturday to see who the experts have coming to Oklahoma City. Before we go down that road, it's important to remember the Thunder has some brutal decisions to make whenever the offseason comes around.

With the salary cap likely shrinking and Clay Bennett not wanting to pay the luxury tax for a team that is not championship caliber, Danilo Gallinari, Nerlens Noel, Chris Paul, Steven Adams, and Dennis Schroder all have uncertain futures.

So it's hard to say with any certainty what Sam Presti will value as the Thunder's most significant need. If I were Czar of the Thunder, I would go out of my way to sign Gallinari for two more seasons, keep Paul, move Gallinari to small forward, start Darius Bazley at power forward, and look for a replacement for Noel.

But, that's above my pay grade, and Sam Presti isn't accepting applications for Czar right now. What's funny is some of the experts seem to be thinking along the same lines as I am. Not always sure that's a good thing for you; however, it makes me feel less lonely.

Bleacher Report and NBA Draft.NET have Oklahoma City taking 6'9 center/forward Isaiah Stewart (Washington). Stweart will be 19 when he is drafted. He's averaging 32 minutes a game, shooting 57 percent from the field, and scoring 17 points per contest. NBA Draft.NET has him projected as a top 15 talent with a 95 overall ranking, but he's not much of a three-point shooter.

"6'9 athletic big man … Great length with a 7'4 wingspan and 9'0.5 standing reach … Good mobility, speed, and athleticism, especially at his size at 244 pounds. Gets off the ground quickly and finishes plays above the rim. He measured a 29 inch standing vertical and 35-inch max vertical at the La Lumiere Combine in September 2018. Very light on his feet for his size. Swift footwork and maneuvers well to the basket. An impressive combination of power and finesse … Great strength and is physically ready for the next level. Likes to bang and is in control when playing/defending in the post … Great motor and energy, often times the first one up the floor. Wears out, opponents … Very good touch inside and uses glass when appropriate."

Tankathon says the Thunder will also go big, with 6'10 center Veron Cary Jr. out of Duke. NBADraft.NET has Cary Jr. as a top 12 pick and says "left-handed, versatile big man … Good size and length with a 7'0 wingspan … Good strength and build, weighing 263 pounds yet very mobile and well-coordinated … Possesses excellent body control … Versatile skillset …He can score inside and out … An effective offensive game when facing up and in the post with good footwork … Has an effective spin move … Good touch in the paint and uses glass efficiently … Scores in a multitude of ways with floaters and jump hooks … A good combination of power and finesse … Reliable, soft hands … Solid ball handling ability for his size. Can put it on the floor and drive to the basket."

