Analyzing the OKC Thunder's Big Three's Isolation Scoring
The most obvious goal for a basketball team's offense is generating quality shots through advantage creation, whether that consists of drives, passes or having players who shoot at high volume. A more understated objective is exploiting mismatches however possible, which frequently happens on isolation plays. These plays occur when one offensive player has the ball with all their teammates cleared out.
Isolations are not generally an efficient type of offense — seven out of 30 teams exceeded 1.00 isolation points per possession last year. Nevertheless, the 2023-24 Thunder recorded 1.01 isolation PPP due to their quality personnel.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a phenomenal interior and mid-range scorer. He totaled a 63.6% true shooting percentage last season by consistently driving to the rim and getting to his sweet spots, along with producing plenty of free throws. The Thunder system provides perimeter outlets and constant movement, ensuring Gilgeous-Alexander is almost never overwhelmed by the defense, and his scoring ability when going one-on-one makes him a significant threat at all times.
Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.11 isolation PPP last year was the third-highest output among players with at least 100 possessions, trailing Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. He paired that ruthless efficiency with 461 total possessions, the third-most in the league behind Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.
Jalen Williams experienced a scoring breakout in his sophomore season. He averaged 19.1 points per game on 14 field-goal attempts per game, good for a 62.1% true shooting percentage. Williams had above-average general efficiency by all standards, but his 0.92 isolation PPP placed him right at the 50th percentile.
The greatest difference between the two Thunder playmakers was their turnover frequency, as WIlliams' 12.6% isolation turnover percentage doubled Gilgeous-Alexander's 6.3% turnover percentage. Gilgeous-Alexander also drew free throws more than three times as often. These factors held Williams to 119 isolation possessions — about a quarter of Gilgeous-Alexander's volume.
Chet Holmgren also embodied scoring efficiency in his rookie season, putting up 16.5 points per game on a 63.2% true shooting percentage. He thrived both inside and outside, juxtaposing great interior touch with a 37.0% 3-point percentage at the center position.
A relatively untapped area of Holmgren's game is his isolation scoring. In just 58 possessions, he tallied 1.07 PPP and a 4.2% higher effective field goal percentage than Gilgeous-Alexander. Holmgren earned an encouraging 17.2% free throw rate but committed turnovers more than 15% of the time. He will earn more isolation opportunities this season as the Thunder incorporate him more into their offense.
Oklahoma City's three best players are all at least competent on isolation plays, but almost no one on the planet can match what Gilgeous-Alexander does.
