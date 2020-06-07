Andre Roberson Has a Chance to Play, Luguentz Dort's Staus Still in Question

Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti is feeling optimistic about the possibility of Andre Roberson returning. During a conference call with media members, Presti said, "The time has really helped Dre. From a health standpoint, he's doing really well."... "We're certainly hopeful, but we've got to cross that next bridge."

The Thunder haven't seen Roberson practice with the team since rupturing his left patellar tendon against the Pistons in January 2017. Roberson has suffered multiple setbacks, taken his rehab to Los Angeles, before returning to Oklahoma City in March.

In April, Roberson interviewed with Buffs TV, where he said, "I'm kind of past the rehab stage; I'm almost to the point of where I should be playing honestly." He still has to be reevaluated by Thunder medical staff, but "there is light at the end of the tunnel."

When Roberson rejoined the Thunder, Billy Donovan pointed out that "He hasn't had to go over screens; he hasn't had to go in a block out, he hasn't had to drive the ball against contact.

Presti says "I think it's clear that if we're able to get him back, he's a winning player, so he will help us if we can."... "But we also have to kind of ease our way into that to get the answers that you're asking."

Roberson stands the most to gain from any playing time he will get between now and the end of the season. Roberson is trying to prove his worth to Presti, or any other teams that could be interested in his services.

Lou Dort's Staus

Lou Dor is still on a two-way contract, which means under the current NBA rules, he would not be able to play during the postseason. However, with the season going on hiatus, and the possibility of players being in quartine for seven days if they test positive for COVID-19, all that could change.

Presti says, "We're awaiting some clarity on that. There's still conversations taking place between the players association and the league."... "We have plenty of time before we're heading to Orlando."

I asked Presti if he intended to put Dort on a full-time NBA contract before the season was interrupted. "He's clearly someone we want going forward. That could be something that happens in the short term or later."..." I don't know, but we'll look for ways to make that happen."