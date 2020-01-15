Ankle Sprains Could Keep Nader and Noel Sidelined vs. Raptors

On the injury front, Nerlens Noel and Abdel Nader are listed as out for Wednesday night's game with the Raptors. Both Nader and Noel have left ankle sprains; Noel hasn't played since the Thunder's 121-106 win over the Cavilers back on January 4th. Nader left Monday's game in Minnesota after playing seven minutes and scoring two points. Billy Donovan says there is no timetable on when Noel could be back playing for Oklahoma City.

The Raptors are coming into Wednesday night's contest losers in 6 of their last 10 games. They are also feeling the sting of the injury bug. Fred VanVleet is listed as out with a right hamstring strain, while Marc Gasol is probable, Gasol has been out of commission for 12 games with a left hamstring strain.

Recapping the last time the Raptors and Thunder met on December 29th in Toronto. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lugentz Dort were honored with a video tribute as part of the Canadian National Team. Gilgeous-Alexander used his homecoming to blister the Raptors for 32, including a game-winning shot after VanVleet had put the Raptors up one. Chris Paul contributed with 25, and Darius Bazley, who started for the injured Danilo Gallinari, had 12 points and five rebounds. Dennis Schroder was also out for the first go-around with the Raptors; both he and Gallinari should be in the lineup Wednesday.

Center Justin Patton, who is on assignment with the Blue, had a career-high 45 on Tuesday. The Blue beat the South Bay Lakers 149-140. Patton wat 19 of 31 from the floor, 4 of 8 from three, and had six blocks. Devon Hall did some work with a double-double scoring 16 points with 11 rebounds. Hall also had seven assists.

Thunder/Raptors Wednesday at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.