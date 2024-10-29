Anonymous NBA Scout Claims Russell Westbrook Should Make Big Career Change
Russell Westbrook's career is certainly nearing its end as he's played in the league for 17 years with the new season having rolled around. Currently with the Denver Nuggets, his career decline is on full display as he's averaged 4 points, 3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in two outings.
Having played 20 minutes per game in his two contests, Westbrook's impact has been far below what they might have expected when the Nuggets paired him with superstar center Nikola Jokic.
The Oklahoma City Thunder legend was traded from the club in 2019 as they then turned towards a rebuild, which has led them to contention this season and beyond. The 35-year-old guard had a decorated career in Oklahoma City, but he's become quite the journeyman since being traded.
Westbrook has spent time with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and, now, Nuggets as he's been looking for a consistent role with a club.
There are plenty of narratives that are swirling around Westbrook at this stage in his career, and one anonymous NBA scout claims that the Nuggets should cut him and he should retire.
“They need to cut Russ. He can’t shoot. They have no spacing when he’s on the court. Teams are literally daring him to shoot and just crowding Jokic in the paint," the scout told HoopsWire. "And when he drives to the rim, he gets so deep and out of position that he can’t hit layups. Russ needs to retire. He’s not a good player anymore.”
Westbrook won an MVP in Oklahoma City. He's the club's leading scorer. He helped the squad reach the NBA Finals. He signed a long-term extension after Kevin Durant walked. To many, he's the best player in franchise history.
While Westbrook's name is being diminished by current NBA fans, others remember a record-setting, explosive and elite point guard.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.