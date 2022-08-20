As Thunder Continue to Improve, Accolades Await the Stars

It’s no secret Lu Dort is an electric defensive player and one of the best in the NBA.

He’s caught eyes around the league for his defensive prowess out of the shooting guard position. However, he hasn’t seen postseason accolades for it.

He was named to the PAC-12 All-Defensive team in 2019. However, he hasn’t gained any nods to NBA teams in his short career.

Defensive Player of the Year may be a long shot in the short term, but it isn’t out of the picture for a player like Dort.

The more prevalent accolade for Dort would be the All-Defensive team. Dort has the capability to wreak havoc on the best guards in the game.

He averages about a steal per game, but his impact goes well beyond the stat sheet. He rarely gets beat downhill. His size and frame make it difficult to back him down into the paint.

Dort normally takes the toughest defensive assignments for the Thunder, and the accolades will eventually begin to flow in.

Guards are at a disadvantage for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Last season, Celtics guard Marcus Smart became the first guard since Gary Payton in the 1995-1996 season to net DPOY honors.

Defense as a guard is harder to judge because the lack of blocks can cause an impact on the stat sheet. Big men get blocks. They’re the final line of defense, so their efforts are more visible.

However, guards have a shot, and Lu Dort could have the chance to do it as the Thunder get better and play on more of a national stage against the best teams in the league.

It may just be a few more years.

