Atlanta's Trae Young to Make Drama-Filled Return Versus Thunder

The Thunder have managed to stay clean of the drama-filled NBA so far this season, but the same can’t be said of superstar Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

While Young was receiving treatment on a shoulder injury, the Athletic’s Shams Charania learned that head coach Nate McMillan asked him whether he would partake in the team’s shootaround, to which Young responded that he wanted to focus on treatment before deciding later whether he would play.

As Charania wrote: “That approach, however, was not McMillan approved.”

Per Charania, McMillan eventually provided him with two options: play off the bench, or don’t show up for the game at all. Young then responded he would not be playing and the team ruled him out with right shoulder soreness. McMillan later told the media that Young did not play due to a "miscommunication", and that he would be making his return against OKC later on.

The event likely won’t affect how Oklahoma City operates on Monday night, but is certainly something to monitor. Charania reported that the incident is a microcosm of a growing tension between Young, McMillan and the locker room, and it could be playing a role in the Hawks less-than-desired 13-10 start to the season.

Young has seen a solid dip in production this season, averaging 27.8 points on just 41 percent shooting and 30 percent 3-point shooting opposed to 46 and 38 in those respective areas last season. He’s still a playmaking weapon, averaging 9.6 assists per game on the year, but has yet to find an efficient offensive rhythm.

The Thunder are currently riding a two-game win-streak and look to continue that versus the Hawks at 7 p.m. on Monday night.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.