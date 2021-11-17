Barnes, Giddey Shift Top of NBA Rookie Ladder

Following a week of strong play from the NBA's newest class, there's been movement atop the NBA Rookie Ladder.

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes reassumed the top spot and Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey is on the rise in the NBA’s most recent rookie ladder.

A highly touted class, the league’s rookies have continued their stellar start to the season, and are now joined by top overall selections Cade Cunningham.

Cleveland’s Evan Mobley and Barnes have grappled for the top spot, but Barnes recently claimed it back by averaging 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last week.

Mobley, who will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks due to injury, is averaging 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Cavaliers this season.

Orlando’s Franz Wagner, drafted No. XX overall, has take the third spot with his consistent play as of late. He’s been a breakout star for the Magic, adding 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Thunder guard Josh Giddey, who has had a dry spell shooting the ball, is continuing to make gaudy plays in others facets of the game. He’s averaging just 6.5 points since the last ladder, but has elevated his to 7.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

Giddey has had a promising 19% usage rate with Oklahoma City.

Cunningham’s second appearance on the ladder saw a major jump. He averaged 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game since his last rankings of seventh.

Indiana’s Chris Duarte and Houston duo Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green follow at spots six, seven and eight.

Denver’s Bones Hyland and Kings guard Davion Mitchell cap off the list with solid contributions to their respective teams.

