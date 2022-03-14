Bazley Explodes for 29 Points, Thunder Fall to Memphis

Bazley's career night wasn't enough as the Thunder dropped its fifth straight game Monday night.

In Oklahoma City’s first game in four days, the Thunder faced a surging Memphis Grizzlies squad. The Grizzlies knocked off a hobbled Thunder team 125-118, marking five straight losses for OKC.

The Thunder was led by a scoring trio of Darius Bazley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lindy Waters.

Bazley had one of his best performances of the season netting 29 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 11-of-19 from the floor. Gilgeous-Alexander used a big third quarter en route to another 30-point performance. He finished with 31 points and seven assists.

Waters continues to shoot the ball well for the Thunder, as he had multiple 3-pointers made on the night once again. The Norman product had 16 points and four 3-point makes.

Steven Adams was welcomed back to Oklahoma City with loud cheers when his name was announced in the starting lineup and when he scored his first points of the night.

In the first quarter, Oklahoma City struggled once again defensive. The Thunder gave up a 38-point quarter to open up the night. Everything that Memphis threw up seemed to go in, and Oklahoma City gave up too many open looks.

The Thunder got back on track in the second frame. Oklahoma City had an offensive explosion thanks in part to Bazley who netted 16 first half points.

After outscoring Memphis 28-23 in the second quarter, the Thunder trailed the Grizzlies 61-54.

In the third quarter, Oklahoma City started strong and sputtered towards the end. With 5:04 left in the quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a deep 26-foot 3-pointer. That was part of a 7-point scoring stretch from the Thunder star.

With 6:53 left in the fourth quarter, Bazley drilled a turnaround 3-point jumper with the shot clock expiring to bring the Thunder within 10 points. OKC kept it competitive down the stretch, but could never close that gap to have a chance to take the lead. The Thunder’s solid fourth quarter wasn’t enough, as Memphis closed it out.

Oklahoma City turns around and plays Charlotte Monday on the second night of a back-to-back. The Thunder face the Hornets at 7 p.m. inside the Paycom Center.

