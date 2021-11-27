Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Beal, Caldwell-Pope Help Wizards Survive Scrappy Thunder

    The Thunder fell to the Wizards in Oklahoma City's Paycom Center on Friday night.
    After a slow start, the Wizards ground out a 101-99 win over the Thunder in Paycom Center on Friday night.

    Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each scored 20 apiece. Luguentz Dort led OKC with 21 points on 50 percent shooting.

    Oklahoma City got off to a hot start off the backs of Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort, who combined to score 15 points in the opening quarter.

    It was Gilgeous-Alexander’s first game back after missing a pair of games due to a right ankle injury.

    The fourth-year guard finished with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

    After amassing a lead the Thunder let the Wizards close the gap to just two by the hot hand of Montrezl Harrell. Harrell finished with 14 points.

    In the second quarter, Washington outscored OKC 31-27.

    After scoring 27 points in each of the first two quarters, the Thunder struggled to see the ball through the hoop, scoring just 14 points in the third.

    Josh Giddey’s continued to stuff the stat sheet, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder

    Oklahoma City would cut the lead to just one with 4:20 remaining via a Darius Bazley 3-pointer.

    After a strong defensive effort, OKC would have a shot at the game with 2.8 seconds remaining, but Gilgeous-Alexander’s shot wouldn’t go.

    OKC will be back in action against the Rockets on Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

    Beal, Caldwell-Pope Help Wizards Survive Scrappy Thunder

