Big Fourth Quarter Propels Thunder Over Blazers in Final Home Game

The Thunder outscored the Blazers 31-12 in the fourth quarter to win the home finale.

Neither team needed a win.

Both Oklahoma City and Portland are in the midst of attempting to end the season with the best lottery odds they could have, which means losing, but one team had to win.

To close out the first season of the Paycom Center the Thunder won 98-94 after fourth quarter comeback.

Both Zavier Simpson and Georgios Kalaitzaikis earned their OKC debuts on Tuesday, which also came with their first starts. After a pair of Drew Eubanks free throws for Portland to begin the scoring, Simpson scored his first career points less than 50 seconds into the game. Then the ensuing trip down the court Kalaitzaikis scored his first basket as a member of the Thunder.

"Those guys did a great job coming in and competing," coach Mark Daigneault said. "It's a tough situation getting signed (Tuesday) and starting (Tuesday)."

The offenses for both teams exited the gates quickly, but evened out in the middle half of the first quarter. With OKC struggling with turnovers and fouls — Portland entered the bonus in the first quarter with 5:55 left.

When OKC found a shot, it typically went in though in the first finishing the quarter shooting 61.1% on 11-of-18 shooting. Lindy Waters led the way for OKC with eight first quarter points for OKC to lead through the first 29-27.

The second quarter began with the Blazers shooting well and regaining the lead. However, OKC kept the game close during the Blazers hot stretch, capitalizing on subtle mistakes and turning those into fastbreak points.

Turnovers haunted OKC in the second quarter. OKC finished the half with 10 turnovers, Kalaitzaikis struggled accounting for six of those, but did add seven points.

Following a 10-2 run from the Blazers to take a 50-40 lead late in the second OKC responded with a 6-0 run to alleviate some of the decifict before the half. At the end of the Blazers run, Daigneault called timeout, which paved the way for the final half-court fan shot of the season. Carson Whisler, who won a free throw contest before the game lined up from the center court logo and drained the $20,000 shot.

At the half the Thunder trailed 54-48 with Jaylen Hoard leading the way with 10 points.

The second half began much like the first half ended, with the Blazers offense controlling the game and OKC struggling to regain the momentum it had in the first quarter. Eubanks started the second half with six points. Greg Brown added five to the Blazers total leading the Blazers on a 15-5 run in the first four minutes of the third.

Hoard kept the Thunder’s offense alive in the third quarter scoring five of OKC’s first 10 points of the half, and kept Portland from taking too much momentum in the game. Isaiah Roby scored seven of the first 15 points for OKC in the half.

The Blazers the quarter up 82-67 after OKC posted just 19 points in the third frame. Brown led all scorers with 17 heading into the final frame.

While OKC struggled after the first quarter offensively, Hoard provided steady production, including a posterizing putback dunk in the fourth. He also provided help on the boards leading the game on both sides.

A OKC 14-0 run changed the outlook for the Thunder on the heels of Hoard, Roby and Kalaitzaikis pulled OKC within four with less than six minutes left in the game.

"It was fun. It's fun to be out there competing," Roby said.

The Blazers offense, which had carried the game most of the game, couldn't find the momentum. A Simpson driving layup with just under four minutes remaining gave OKC the lead at 93-92.

"I just feel like the players that were out there were just trying to play hard and get a win" Hoard said. "I feel like we executed well, played hard on defense and made stops."

With 3:30 left in the game Kalaitzaikis exited with a right leg injury following a missed layup. He played a crucial role in the OKC run finishing with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting.

"I didn't think he got off to a great start in the game, but played his best down the stretch." Daigneault said postgame.

The Blazers scored just two points in the final 5:41 of the game and the Thunder’s offense found its stride. Hoard led the way with 24 points and 20 rebounds. Roby, a key factor in the comeback, scored 18.

"We got some shots falling and got through the finish line of the game," Daigneault said.

