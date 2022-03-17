Biggest Names for Thunder Fans to Watch For in March Madness

March is a wonderful time for players looking to raise their draft stock one last time.

With Oklahoma City likely landing one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft due to a lackluster season, there are several players that Thunder fans can be on the lookout for in the NCAA tournament.

Here are a few players who will look to increase their stock in March Madness:

Jalen Duren, Memphis Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK One of the largest frames in the upcoming draft, Jalen Duren has seen his stock fly as high as the No. 4 pick and as low as low-tier lottery, Duren reclassified before the season, and is the one of the youngest in the upcoming draft pool at just 18-years-old. He’s a big-bodied rim-runner with the athleticism to jump out of the gym, and would be a solid piece next to Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports A thin-framed 7-footer with guard like skills, Chet Holmgren has already done plenty to raise his stock as high as the top overall selection, but all eyes will still be on the Gonzaga big man, He’s struggled with more physical centers this season, and a strong tournament run could cement him as the top pick in 2022. Jaden Ivey, Purdue Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK College basketball’s most electric player, Purdue sophomore is currently on the outside of the top three selections, which will likely lean towards Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Auburn’s Jabari Smith. With a strong tournament performance, Ivey could propel himself ahead of any others could struggle in March. He’s had a solid season, and has likely cemented himself as the top guard option, but still has some to prove.

