Donovan Downplays Emotional Aspect of Thunder/Rockets

Billy Donovan can downplay the emotions Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are feeling right now, but there is no doubt both would love to send their former teams packing. Paul more so than Westbrook, because he was the one who wasn't wanted.

How they control those emotions will be critical to their teams' success. If either player were in their mid-twenties, there might be cause for concern, but these guys are vets it's doubtful Paul or Westbrook will do anything stupid to hurt their teammates.

Donovan says it's all about keeping your intensity in check. "When you're playing this kind of season, guys have put a lot into it."..."I think you gotta be able to handle the emotions of these games, and you gotta keep your composure."

Donovan warns that players must be smart and always looking ahead. "If you get fouled, and you didn't get fouled, and there's no call arguing with the official and not getting back in transition is probably not the next best bright thing to do."..."Can you focus on what's in front of you and what's best for the team."

Every playoff series will have its own brand of intensity. Add to that, players being away from home going on six weeks now, we could see things get even more continuous.

Donovan says, "It's not just because we're playing the Rockets, it's every series."..."Go look at the East; it'll be the same thing."

"Boston, Philly, Milwaukee, Orlando, the emotions this time of year are going to be high regardless."

Donovan speaks the truth, but don't let him kid you, this is different, nobody ever gets over being told they weren't good enough. For Paul, this isn't just about cementing his already stellar legacy.

Beating the Rockets will prove not only that Daryl Morey gave up on the wrong superstar, but, that Paul was an upgrade over Westbrook.

