Billy Donovan Named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for December

Congratulations to Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan on being named the NBA's western conference coach of the month for December. The Thunder went 11-4 during the month, including a 26 point comeback over the Bulls and a 24 point comeback over the Grizzles in back to back games. Donovan's crew also managed to overcome an 18 point deficit at the hands of the Clippers.

What makes this run even more impressive are the injuries to Danilo Gallinari, Hamidou Diallo, and Dennis Schroder. Donovan says, "The one thing I love about these guys is they have resolved to come back and keep fighting."..."Sometimes teams can hang their head and lose their energy."..."Regardless of what's going on in the game, they really really compete hard and try and stay together and try and lift each other up."

No coach in the association has had a more difficult job over the last five seasons. Each year Donovan has been in Oklahoma City; there has been significant upheaval in the roster. This year with no "super-star" and two players (Chris Paul and Gallinainari) both supposedly using the Thunder as a layover, Donvan has this group just five wins off last year's pace.

It would be hard to blame Donovan, who is in the last year of his contract for not being thrilled with having to rebuild the Thunder. I asked Donovan if he was having fun this season. "I've always tried to take the approach the hand you're dealt with you try and do the best you can with it." "These guys have been a great group to work with.".."It's been a really unselfish group."

By now, you know former commissioner David Stern passed away on Wednesday. Stern was intertestamental in brining the Thunder to Oklahoma City. Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett released a statement saying: “Beyond his creative brilliance and forceful leadership, David was a dear friend and trusted advisor to me over the course of more than two decades. Our business relationship took us through multiple and sometimes challenging issues together as well as great triumphs. Through it all, David led with strength, fairness, and a keen sense of doing what was right for our franchises, our players, and our fans. He leaves an enormous legacy, and we will forever benefit from his influence.

On behalf of the entire Thunder organization, we send our deepest condolences to Dianne and the Stern family.