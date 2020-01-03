ThunderMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Billy Donovan Named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for December

Erik Gee

Congratulations to Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan on being named the NBA's western conference coach of the month for December.  The Thunder went 11-4 during the month, including a 26 point comeback over the Bulls and a 24 point comeback over the Grizzles in back to back games. Donovan's crew also managed to overcome an 18 point deficit at the hands of the Clippers. 

What makes this run even more impressive are the injuries to Danilo Gallinari, Hamidou Diallo, and Dennis Schroder. Donovan says, "The one thing I love about these guys is they have resolved to come back and keep fighting."..."Sometimes teams can hang their head and lose their energy."..."Regardless of what's going on in the game, they really really compete hard and try and stay together and try and lift each other up."  

No coach in the association has had a more difficult job over the last five seasons. Each year Donovan has been in Oklahoma City; there has been significant upheaval in the roster. This year with no "super-star" and two players (Chris Paul and Gallinainari) both supposedly using the Thunder as a layover, Donvan has this group just five wins off last year's pace. 

It would be hard to blame Donovan, who is in the last year of his contract for not being thrilled with having to rebuild the Thunder. I asked Donovan if he was having fun this season. "I've always tried to take the approach the hand you're dealt with you try and do the best you can with it." "These guys have been a great group to work with.".."It's been a really unselfish group." 

By now, you know former commissioner David Stern passed away on Wednesday. Stern was intertestamental in brining the Thunder to Oklahoma City. Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett released a statement saying: “Beyond his creative brilliance and forceful leadership, David was a dear friend and trusted advisor to me over the course of more than two decades. Our business relationship took us through multiple and sometimes challenging issues together as well as great triumphs. Through it all, David led with strength, fairness, and a keen sense of doing what was right for our franchises, our players, and our fans. He leaves an enormous legacy, and we will forever benefit from his influence.

On behalf of the entire Thunder organization, we send our deepest condolences to Dianne and the Stern family.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Danilo Gallinari Returns to Play Hero as Thunder beat the Mavericks 106-101

Erik Gee

The Thunder got big nights from Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul, and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander to overcome a 12 point Maverick lead. But, it was Danilo Gallinari's late-game defense that put Oklahoma City in position to win.

Welcome Back Hamidou Diallo

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder get Hamidou Diallo, Danilo Gallinari, and Dennis Schroder back for tonight's contest with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dennis Schroder and Danilo Gallinari are Questionable for Tuesday Night's Game With the Mavericks

Erik Gee

Dennis Schroder and Danilo Gallinari are both listed as questionable for Tuesday's game with the Mavericks due to ankle soreness.

Henry Leads Blue to 112-89 win

Erik Gee

Myke Henry scores 24 as the Blue beat Sioux Falls 112-89

A Heck of a Homecoming for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 32 including the game-winner in the Thunders 98-97 win over the Raptors.

Reports: Dennis Schroder Listed as out for Raptors Game

Erik Gee

Thunder Guard Dennis Schroder is listed as out with ankle soreness for Sunday's game in Toronto.

Markel Brown Scores 17 in Blue Loss to the Clippers

Erik Gee

Former Oklahoma State Guard Markel Brown scores 17, but the Blue fall to the Clippers 108-107.

Thunder Escape Charlotte With a 104-102 win in Overtime

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back to being above .500 with 104-102 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Grizzlies Maul Thunder 110-97

Erik Gee

The Memphis Grizzlies exacted a little revenge on Oklahoma City on Thursday night with a 110-97 win. The Thunder shot just 41 percent from the field. It's Oklahoma City's first loss in four games.

Danilo Gallinari is out for the Next Three Games

Erik Gee

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan says the forward Danilo Gallinari will sit out tonight's game vs. Memphis and the upcoming road trip