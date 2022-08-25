Skip to main content

BREAKING: Thunder Rookie Chet Holmgren to Miss Entire 2022-23 Season

The No. 2 overall pick will miss his rookie season due to injury.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s worst fear has become reality, as their No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren will officially miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season the team announced on Thursday.

Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot during a pro-am game over the weekend while defending LeBron James in transition.

Following a spectacular NBA Summer League showing, we’ll now have to wait more than a year to see Holmgren make his true NBA debut. This could push back the timeline of the rebuilding Thunder, who were hoping the 7-footer could be a cornerstone piece of the future. If he’s able to stay healthy, that’s certainly still the case. However, he’s experienced his first setback.

Oklahoma City will open its season in October with a matchup in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. While Holmgren won’t be playing, there will be opportunities for other young players to step up.

The Thunder are extremely thin at the center position, which legitimately begs the question of who will start for this team on opening night.

This injury truly impacts the future of the franchise in Oklahoma City and the decisions the front office make over the next several months.

