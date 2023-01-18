Can the OKC Thunder Vault the Play-In Game?

At this point in the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold the 10th seed in the NBA. If the season ended today, the Thunder would have one last attempt at making the playoffs where they would have to win two games. Nonetheless, they would get postseason action.

To consider the Thunder’s situation with schedule and injuries, it’s been impressive for the Thunder to be in the position they’re in now. The last two seasons, the Thunder had a total of 22 and 24 wins respectively. Those were both season totals. Now, just past the mid-way mark of the season, the Thunder have 21 wins to their 23 losses. They’re on pace to exceed their expectations with ease.

As they push to surpass their win totals from the past two seasons, the Thunder find themselves only one game back from the sixth seed in the Western Conference. For reference, that position would allow the Thunder to make the Playoffs straight up and avoid the Play-In Tournament.

While it seems unlikely, there’s a path for the Thunder to take a straight up playoff spot. They’ve got the easiest remaining schedule while being healthier than other teams.

Looking above the Thunder, it only feels like three teams are safe in their playoff spots, and that’s the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans. Beyond that, the Sacramento Kings hold the fourth seed, and anyone below that could realistically fall.

It would take an incredible stretch for the Thunder to climb the seedings, but that doesn't mean it would be out of the realm of possibilities. Obviously, health is a factor, and the Thunder would need to maintain their strengths and what’s allowing them to win games this far into the season. Josh Giddey will need to remain incredible, as he’s been for the past month, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will need to continue putting his All-NBA case together.

Aside from the top two guys in Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander, their supporting cast will have to continue having their “next man up” mentality. If they’re consistently seeing help from someone on the squad night in and night out, they’re a hard team to beat.

The next month of basketball will be telling, and by the end of February will be when the Thunder get a better grip of their capabilities on the season.

