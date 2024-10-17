Cason Wallace to be Crucial For Thunder Late in the Season
Cason Wallace is going to be a key contributor for the Oklahoma City Thunder by the time the postseason rolls around.
After the offseason, the expectations were mounted on the Thunder. They added Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein to a squad that won 57 games a season ago. There's a reason they're essentially a lock to make the playoffs.
With an MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, paired with two star players in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, the team is well-suited for the postseason. Role players help win games, but stars win playoff series.
Still, as Oklahoma City saw last postseason, key play from role players can certainly make a playoff series easier. Cason Wallace will be that guy for the Thunder this season.
During Wallace's rookie season, the Kentucky product appeared in 82 games, converting on 42 percent of his 3-pointers. He was an incredible three-and-D player, also offering some stout defense alongside his consistent shooting.
While the Thunder improved their roster, they'll also benefit from the development of their incredible young squad. Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault was complimentary of Wallace.
“He’s gained weight and he's stronger and I think there's confidence that comes from that and the work he's put in," Daigneault said of the 20-year-old. “He’s got a year of experience under his belt guarding all the different teams, all the different players, and he's got the wisdom that comes from that. So he's definitely a better player now.”
As an even better defender with a more NBA-ready frame, Wallace will be hard to keep off the floor, especially if he converts the deep ball at an efficient rate once again. With Josh Giddey gone, there will be more of an opportunity for Wallace to play with the ball in his hands when he gets minutes, too, allowing him to further expand his game.
